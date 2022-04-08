World

Sri Lanka’s Financial Crisis Deepens, India helps with Petrol and Diesel under a credit line

By IS NewsDesk

-

2 min.

Due to an earlier imposed emergency and an overall reduction in foreign reserves, Sri Lanka is facing the worst financial crisis in its history since independence. In continuation of the neighbour’s first policy, India has sent 270000 metric tonnes of petrol and diesel to Sri Lanka under the line of credit to deal to help its transport infrastructure and to some extent tackle the power shortage.

“A consignment of 36,000 metric tonnes of petrol and 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel was delivered to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours. The total supply of different types of fuel under Indian assistance now exceeds 270,000 More MT,” tweeted the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

India helps sri lanka

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst financial crisis in years. The economy continues to collapse as the coronavirus pandemic hit the tourism industry, on which the Sri Lankan economy is heavily dependent. The island nation is dealing with huge inflation in the food supply and major power cuts.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, during his recent visit to New Delhi, was ensured by the Government that it will always stand by the island nation as it plays a central role in New Delhi’s “neighbourhood first policy”. India, in pursuance of its policy, helps Sri Lanka in dealing with the emerging turbulent situation.

A major misconception among people is that Sri Lanka is facing a crisis because of its high debt obligations to China, although in reality, the debt from China is only a fraction of the role in the Sri Lankan crisis. The Sri Lankan government leased its Hambantota port to China for 99 years to pay off the debt.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleRussia Expelled From UNHRC, What Was India’s Role?
Next articlePopular News Channel Reporter attacked Haldiram’s Store over Urdu Print
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Nation

Six-fold increase in budget for infrastructure construction near India-China border

During the last financial year 2020-21, the budget especially purposed for construction along the India-China border was 42.9 crores....
Nation

NEET 2022 forms out, Exam Date to be held on July 17, Here’s How To Apply

This year's India's prestigious medical exam NEET UG Graduate 2022 exam forms are out; The National Testing Agency (NTA)...
Cricket

Deepak Hooda finally breaks silence on his friendship with Krunal Pandya

A year after the ugly feud, Deepak Hooda broke his silence on his friendship with LSG teammate Krunal Pandya....
Business

European Detergent brand Ariel uses an innovative advertisement campaign

Ariel, a popular go-to detergent brand in the Indian and European markets, has launched a very creative and eco-friendly...
Space

Leading space agency Nasa Selects Universities for Research opportunity

Five universities were chosen by NASA to provide students with the opportunity to design research experiments to be conducted...
Nation

Popular News Channel Reporter attacked Haldiram’s Store over Urdu Print

A new controversy erupted after a video of a TV reporter thrashing a Haldiram store manager surfaced online. She...
World

Russia Expelled From UNHRC, What Was India’s Role?

The current global situation in the midst of the Russo-Ukraine War is affecting the rest of the world in...
Nation

Fire breaks out on platform number five of New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident a massive fire broke out at New Delhi railway station on Thursday evening....

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate