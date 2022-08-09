Taiwan Government fears full fledged Chinese invasion on Its soil

According to reports coming from Taiwanese media, China is preparing for a full-fledged invasion of Taiwan. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu claimed on Tuesday that China is preparing to launch a Ukraine-like attack on Taiwan and for this it is conducting large-scale military exercises.

“China has used exercises and its military playbook to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan,” RT quoted Wu as saying during a press conference.

The diplomat alleged that Beijing has engaged in “large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyber-attacks, a propaganda campaign and economic pressure to undermine the morale of the Taiwanese public.”

Chinese and US analysts say China’s military drills show Beijing doesn’t need to invade Taiwan to take control – but it can suffocate the sovereign island and cut it off from the outside world. I can

In response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, China began war games on 2nd Aug with live-fire drills in six maritime zones around Taiwan.

The People’s Liberation Army exercises, which officially began on August 4, initially focused on the 6 regions that surround Taiwan and restrict access to the area by civilian aircraft and aircraft. Military live fire exercises and missile launches are held. .

Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the PLA National Defense University, said the six regions were chosen to show how China could attack Taiwan’s ports, its most important military facilities, and Taiwan itself. It can prevent access to external support.