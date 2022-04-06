type here...
World

“Take action or break the UN,” says Zelensky, compares Russia to Islamic States

By World Desk

-

28
1 min.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has compared Russia to the Islamic State terrorist group. In this context, the President of Ukraine called for a trial similar to that of the Nuremberg (crimes committed during World War II) on charges of war crimes.

At the same time, in the virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Zelensky also targeted the United Nations fiercely. “Take steps to implement reforms or take steps to dismantle the United Nations,” he said, calling for Russia’s removal from the Security Council.

Take action or break the UN

He told the United Nations that citizens of Ukraine were crushed in tanks, women were raped and mothers were killed in front of their children. Zelensky said that what the Russian army did in Bukhara was barbaric.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has been claiming that Russia was not involved in the butchering incident. However, as the picture of this incident is coming out, it is becoming frightening. Significantly, for the past several days, bodies are being recovered from mass graves fromt the towns of Kyiv Administrative Region.

At the Security Council meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked, “Should the United Nations provide security to Ukraine? take action or break the UN” Zelensky claims that Russia’s actions have resulted in heinous war crimes in Ukraine. The situation in Ukraine is the worst since the end of World War II. Zelensky said that Russian troops pursued a policy of destroying ethnic and religious diversity

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google news. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article‘Brother Rohit scolded me’! Ishan Kishan reveals how he was scolded by Rohit Sharma
World Desk

Latest news

Cricket

‘Brother Rohit scolded me’! Ishan Kishan reveals how he was scolded by Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians have bought Ishan Kishan at the highest price in this year's IPL auction. This shows how much...
World

Afghanistan Taliban bans Opium Cultivation in the Country

The Taliban has shocked the world by announcing a complete ban on the cultivation of opium. The crop which...
Nation

Indian Government Launched Biggest Crackdown on Fake YouTube Channels

The Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday launched the biggest crackdown on fake YouTube channels,...
Nation

Gorakhnath Temple Attack Executed By A ‘Mentally Imbalanced’ IIT Graduate

An IIT graduate attacked two policemen with sharp weapons outside the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening....
- Advertisement -
Press Release

Triton EV with Four Major Companies to Develop Asia’s Biggest EV Manufacturing Hub in Gujarat

New Delhi/Ahmedabad 05th April 2022: In a landmark development of taking the Indian EV Journey to a global leadership...
Press Release

Dhoomimal Gallery celebrated the opening of Lines(By)Lines with a vibrant launch

4 April 2022, New Delhi: Dhoomimal Gallery, the country’s oldest gallery, celebrated the launch of its new exhibition, Lines By(Lines)....

Must read

Cricket

‘Brother Rohit scolded me’! Ishan Kishan reveals how he was scolded by Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians have bought Ishan Kishan at the highest...
World

Afghanistan Taliban bans Opium Cultivation in the Country

The Taliban has shocked the world by announcing a...
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

World

Afghanistan Taliban bans Opium Cultivation in the Country

The Taliban has shocked the world by announcing a...
IS NewsDesk -
World

India-Australia Free Trade Deal ECTA can be a Game Changer

India and Australia on Saturday signed the Economic Cooperation...
Ashutosh Mishra -
World

Proposal of Imran Khan Accepted, Elections to be held in 90 Days in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been given...
World Desk -
World

Unrest in Sri Lanka: State of Emergency Declared amid Uproar

The severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka has given...
World Desk -

Recent News

Quicklinks

Covid Stats

Country/Region
Active cases
USA
14,922,155
S. Korea
14,535,611
Ukraine
4,867,796
Germany
4,417,613
Portugal
3,582,421
Peru
3,336,656
France
2,470,074
UK
1,908,179
Vietnam
1,732,069
Norway
1,409,032
Italy
1,274,388
Netherlands
1,227,904
Hong Kong
1,169,465
Tunisia
1,008,933
Finland
858,532
Ecuador
826,872
Australia
605,526
Switzerland
581,955
Poland
522,946
Russia
520,457
Brazil
487,190
Spain
478,225
Japan
461,766
Mexico
377,578
Cyprus
321,837
Chile
303,514
Belgium
289,299
Honduras
279,082
Austria
252,955
Thailand
248,075
Greece
230,421
Turkey
223,310
Romania
192,684
Lao People's Democratic Republic
178,528
Bulgaria
172,222
Malaysia
171,172
Canada
170,348
Bosnia
167,904
Ireland
156,904
Mongolia
153,339
Martinique
140,402
Iran
139,412
Guadeloupe
127,612
Iceland
106,846
Hungary
97,280
New Zealand
86,403
Slovakia
85,650
Indonesia
85,204
Rwanda
82,755
Algeria
80,513
Singapore
76,048
French Polynesia
71,825
Estonia
69,637
French Guiana
67,427
Israel
63,104
Uganda
60,163
Sudan
57,080
Denmark
51,869
Czechia
51,306
Lithuania
51,071
Egypt
46,246
Argentina
44,562
Jamaica
44,547
Burundi
37,777
Bangladesh
37,493
Bolivia
35,796
Slovenia
34,930
DRC
34,481
Mayotte
33,740
Philippines
33,629
Tanzania
33,015
Latvia
31,740
Serbia
31,697
Belarus
30,559
Suriname
28,524
Sweden
28,509
Colombia
27,097
Faroe Islands
26,516
China
24,565
UAE
19,357
Luxembourg
18,484
Réunion
15,485
Lebanon
15,301
Nicaragua
14,041
Maldives
13,008
El Salvador
12,955
Ethiopia
12,946
India
12,880
Costa Rica
12,163
Cayman Islands
12,029
Somalia
11,939
South Africa
11,422
Iraq
9,996
Afghanistan
9,228
Greenland
9,189
Pakistan
9,162
Saint Martin
8,645
Sri Lanka
8,425
Lesotho
8,058
Malta
7,969
Central African Republic
7,677
Sierra Leone
7,550
Croatia
7,321
Guatemala
6,948
Trinidad and Tobago
6,808
Saudi Arabia
6,547
Jordan
6,459
Bhutan
6,180
British Virgin Islands
6,093
Bahrain
5,295
Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
5,267
Paraguay
4,949
Uruguay
4,933
Georgia
4,215
St. Barth
4,144
Armenia
3,746
South Sudan
3,659
Congo
3,516
Taiwan
3,374
Madagascar
3,349
Cuba
3,191
Brunei
3,113
Nigeria
2,700
Vanuatu
2,568
Moldova
2,445
Chad
2,281
Zimbabwe
2,238
Malawi
2,231
Panama
2,209
Myanmar
2,193
Tonga
2,037
Solomon Islands
2,020
Barbados
1,898
Channel Islands
1,756
Kyrgyzstan
1,729
Kuwait
1,673
Venezuela
1,671
Samoa
1,581
Macedonia
1,550
Isle of Man
1,538
Kazakhstan
1,446
Mauritius
1,403
Liberia
1,359
Qatar
1,296
Benin
1,283
Palestine
1,021
Haiti
989
Fiji
968
Oman
920
Nepal
812
Syrian Arab Republic
795
Guinea-Bissau
790
Cook Islands
777
Seychelles
739
Morocco
707
Namibia
687
Yemen
669
Zambia
639
Montenegro
590
Andorra
588
Curaçao
546
Uzbekistan
527
Kiribati
464
Albania
453
Gibraltar
440
Cambodia
429
Caribbean Netherlands
368
Botswana
364
Palau
332
San Marino
328
Azerbaijan
319
Bahamas
316
Bermuda
238
Saint Pierre Miquelon
228
Belize
206
Monaco
193
Cameroon
162
New Caledonia
149
Liechtenstein
146
Angola
145
Mali
134
Papua New Guinea
134
Dominica
130
Dominican Republic
130
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
123
Swaziland
123
Kenya
114
Aruba
87
Guyana
82
Sint Maarten
74
Togo
62
Cabo Verde
61
Grenada
58
Mozambique
47
Guinea
43
Côte d'Ivoire
39
Ghana
38
Gambia
34
Senegal
34
Burkina Faso
32
Turks and Caicos Islands
28
Equatorial Guinea
25
Saint Lucia
23
Niger
21
Anguilla
16
Gabon
15
Mauritania
13
Comoros
12
Timor-Leste
10
Wallis and Futuna
9
Antigua and Barbuda
8
Niue
6
Djibouti
6
Sao Tome and Principe
3
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
2
Eritrea
2
Western Sahara
1
Holy See (Vatican City State)
1
Saint Kitts and Nevis
1
Micronesia
0
Saint Helena
0
Marshall Islands
0
MS Zaandam
0
Macao
0
Montserrat
0
Diamond Princess
0
Tajikistan
0
Updated on April 6, 2022 8:23 AM

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Follow Us

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate

DMCA.com Protection Status