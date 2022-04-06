“Take action or break the UN,” says Zelensky, compares Russia to Islamic States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has compared Russia to the Islamic State terrorist group. In this context, the President of Ukraine called for a trial similar to that of the Nuremberg (crimes committed during World War II) on charges of war crimes.

At the same time, in the virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Zelensky also targeted the United Nations fiercely. “Take steps to implement reforms or take steps to dismantle the United Nations,” he said, calling for Russia’s removal from the Security Council.

He told the United Nations that citizens of Ukraine were crushed in tanks, women were raped and mothers were killed in front of their children. Zelensky said that what the Russian army did in Bukhara was barbaric.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has been claiming that Russia was not involved in the butchering incident. However, as the picture of this incident is coming out, it is becoming frightening. Significantly, for the past several days, bodies are being recovered from mass graves fromt the towns of Kyiv Administrative Region.

At the Security Council meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked, “Should the United Nations provide security to Ukraine? take action or break the UN” Zelensky claims that Russia’s actions have resulted in heinous war crimes in Ukraine. The situation in Ukraine is the worst since the end of World War II. Zelensky said that Russian troops pursued a policy of destroying ethnic and religious diversity