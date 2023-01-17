TikTok Video of Air Hostess Smiling Before Nepal Plane Crash Tragedy Spreads Online

A tragic plane crash in Nepal on Sunday was captured on camera by one of the air hostesses on board. The flight, operated by Yeti Airlines, crashed into a river canyon as it was landing at the Pokhara airport, killing at least 68 people.

Oshin Ale, one of the four members of the cabin crew who died in the crash, was known on TikTok in Nepal. A video of hers from before the flight shows her smiling and posing on the plane. The video has now gone viral and people are expressing their sympathy for her passing.

The Air hostess in #YetiAirlinesCrash Live life to the fullest as long as you are alive because death is unexpected! Just sharing TikTok video of Air Hostess Oshin Magar who lost her life in #NepalPlaneCrash today जहां भी रहो ऐसे ही रहो!

Rest in Peace !!💐#Nepal #planecrash pic.twitter.com/Bh6DBDnhnt — Deep Ahlawat 🇮🇳🎭 (@DeepAhlawt) January 15, 2023

Another video from an Indian passenger, Sonu Jaiswal, has also surfaced online. The footage shows the final moments before the crash, including the jet’s nosedive and the explosion. Many people found the video to be very emotional.

Some people are questioning whether or not the passengers were aware of the crash before it happened. Many are expressing their condolences and offering prayers for those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The black box from the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal on Sunday has been recovered and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash. The plane, an ATR 72, is a turboprop-based aircraft that is commonly used by airlines for connecting airports with low demand. Many Indian airlines, such as Tata’s Air India, also use the ATR 72 for similar routes. The ATR 72 has a good safety record and has not been involved in many crashes.

The investigation team is now analyzing the data from the black box and interviewing the crew members to find out what went wrong. The investigation is expected to take several months to complete and the results will be shared with the public once they are available. The victims’ families are also waiting for the outcome of the investigation. The aviation industry and passengers hope that the investigation will give them some answers to help prevent similar accidents in the future.