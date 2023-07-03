World

Twitter Implements Daily Limits to Combat Data Scraping and System Manipulation: Here’s What You Need to Know

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

2 min.

In a bid to tackle the rising issues of data scraping and system manipulation, Twitter has announced temporary limits on the number of posts users can read on a daily basis. These restrictions come as a response to the escalating problem of individuals exploiting the platform for nefarious purposes. Elon Musk, the prominent entrepreneur and Twitter user, confirmed the new limitations in a tweet on Saturday.

The imposed restrictions vary depending on the type of account. Verified accounts, which have undergone a verification process to confirm their authenticity, are now limited to reading 6000 posts per day. Unverified accounts, on the other hand, are restricted to 600 posts per day, while newly created unverified accounts have a limit of 300 posts per day.

Over the weekend, Twitter users from various countries reported difficulties accessing the micro-blogging platform, speculating that a global outage had occurred. Online service disruptions tracker, Down Detector, recorded a significant influx of users visiting the website to discuss their experiences during the alleged outage. Users expressed frustration when attempting to view or post tweets, encountering the error message “Cannot retrieve tweets.”

However, it is worth noting that the reported outage did not affect a large number of users worldwide. Downdetector’s data indicates that 45 percent of the reported problems were related to the Twitter mobile app, 40 percent were associated with the website, and the remaining 15 percent involved issues with the feed. Despite the widespread user complaints, Twitter has not officially acknowledged the occurrence of an outage at this time.

Further information regarding the situation is eagerly awaited, and it remains to be seen how the new limitations on post reading will impact user experiences on the platform. Twitter’s proactive approach to address data scraping and system manipulation reflects their commitment to maintaining a safe and trustworthy environment for their user base.

Elon Musk received numerous negative responses due to the perception that his company was restricting free user access on the application, leveraging it as a means to promote the paid option, Twitter Blue. A Twitter user expressed their dissatisfaction by stating, “Please cease the practice of turning Twitter into a ‘pay-to-win’ platform.”

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Tomorrow’s Big Reveal: Discover the Exciting Features of the 2023 Kia Seltos in India
Next article
The Journey of Creditworthiness: From No Score to a Stellar CIBIL Rating
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

Latest News

Business

The Journey of Creditworthiness: From No Score to a Stellar CIBIL Rating

Embarking on the journey of creditworthiness is a significant step towards achieving financial stability and accessing better opportunities. From...
Car & Bike

Tomorrow’s Big Reveal: Discover the Exciting Features of the 2023 Kia Seltos in India

Kia Motors, one of the leading automobile manufacturers, is all set to unveil the highly anticipated facelifted version of...
Entertainment

Deliciously Divine: Discover 7 Lesser-Known Indian Sweets You Must Try

Indian cuisine is well-known worldwide for its wide range of delicious dishes, and among them, Indian sweets are particularly...
Politics

AAP’s Surprising Support for Uniform Civil Code Sparks Debate

AAP's decision to support the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has sent shockwaves through the political arena...
Business

Discover the IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card: Your Ultimate Guide to Benefits and Rewards

If you're considering applying for or upgrading to an IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card, it's important to understand its...
Entertainment

Witness the Heroic Rescue Mission in ‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga’ Presented by History TV18

History TV18 is set to premiere its latest documentary titled 'The Evacuation: Operation Ganga.' This captivating film delves into...
Business

Hyderabad Takes the Lead, Outshines Bengaluru in New Office Supply for FY23

Hyderabad emerged as the leader in the commercial office space market in the fiscal year 2023, surpassing Bengaluru in...
Economy

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: A Cashback Delight for Shopaholics

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is a powerful financial tool that opens the door to a world of...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate