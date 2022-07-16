Rishi Sunak, the potential prime minister of the United Kingdom, faced a blooper moment. After an ongoing televised debate, several social media users reported that he was sitting in front of a campaign sign where the word campaign was misspelled.

Rishi Sunak, who was doing well in the Prime Ministerial elections of the United Kingdom, participated in his first televised debate for the position. The mistake made by the organizers of the event was that the banner in front of which Sunak was delivering the speech was misspelled. For this he was heavily trolled on Twitter and other social media platforms. Rishi Sunak poked fun at Twitter and replied, ‘Ready for spellcheck’ in his tweet for the slogan ‘Ready for Rishi’.

The trolling comes at a time when a section on social media is challenging him on his understanding of the policy. Rishi Sunak is heavily criticized for his tax policy amid the pandemic, while his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of Narayana Murthy (Infosys founder), is richer than the Queen of England. Many people accuse him of tax evasion which helped his wife to amass so much money.

Rishi Sunak, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, former Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch, Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt took part in a 90-minute debate and fought over taxes and honesty. Sunak has topped Tory MPs in the first two rounds of voting.