World

Uk’s PM in waiting, Rishi Sunak gets trolled on social media for wrong spelling of ‘Campaign’

By World Desk

-

1 min.

Rishi Sunak, the potential prime minister of the United Kingdom, faced a blooper moment. After an ongoing televised debate, several social media users reported that he was sitting in front of a campaign sign where the word campaign was misspelled.

Rishi Sunak trolled

Rishi Sunak, who was doing well in the Prime Ministerial elections of the United Kingdom, participated in his first televised debate for the position. The mistake made by the organizers of the event was that the banner in front of which Sunak was delivering the speech was misspelled. For this he was heavily trolled on Twitter and other social media platforms. Rishi Sunak poked fun at Twitter and replied, ‘Ready for spellcheck’ in his tweet for the slogan ‘Ready for Rishi’.

The trolling comes at a time when a section on social media is challenging him on his understanding of the policy. Rishi Sunak is heavily criticized for his tax policy amid the pandemic, while his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of Narayana Murthy (Infosys founder), is richer than the Queen of England. Many people accuse him of tax evasion which helped his wife to amass so much money.

Rishi Sunak, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, former Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch, Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt took part in a 90-minute debate and fought over taxes and honesty. Sunak has topped Tory MPs in the first two rounds of voting.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articlePunjab: Akali Dal MP said- South Asia will be at peace if Khalistan is formed
World Desk

Latest News

Politics

Punjab: Akali Dal MP said- South Asia will be at peace if Khalistan is formed

Simranjit Singh Mann created a huge controversy just days after he was elected from the Akali Dal from the...
Technology

Top Features of Nothing Phone 1 That You Shouldn’t Miss

The months-long hype about Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 1 is finally over. Nothing Phone 1 has been launched worldwide...
Nation

Real life ‘Pushpa’ Red Sandalwood smuggler caught by Bengaluru Police

Police on Thursday arrested a man for smuggling red sandalwood, also known as Raktachandan, from Kengeri in Bengaluru city....
World

Biden warned Iran about its nuclear weapons ahead of Saudi visit

On Thursday, the US and Israel strengthened their alliance against Iran by flagging another security arrangement, and President Joe...
Entertainment

“Capsule Gill” hero Jaswant Singh Gill’s IIT connection

After the failure of the film Samrat Prithviraj, now Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is making a new film named...
Nation

An 80-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a Pitbull in Lucknow

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh. Here an 80-year-old woman was killed...
World

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak got the most votes in the first phase of UK PM elections

In the ongoing elections for the post of Prime Minister in the United Kingdom following the resignation of Boris...
World

Sri Lanka in emergency, PM took over as acting President

Sri Lanka is reeling from the worst political and economic instability in its history. It has been almost 5...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate