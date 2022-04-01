type here...
Unrest in Sri Lanka: State of Emergency Declared amid Uproar

The severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka has given rise to protests. There are demands for the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The situation almost got out of hand, with mob violence at many places leading to massive destruction of public properties. Amid heavy pressure, Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide emergency.

In addition to declaring a state of emergency, Gotabaya has enacted strict laws in Sri Lanka that allow the military to detain or arrest any “suspect” without trial. According to the concerned quarters, unexpected power has been handed over to the army to suppress the protesters. Concerned quarters have claimed that the law will be widely misused. However, Gotabaya has declared a state of emergency to maintain law and order and provide essential goods and services to the people.

Significantly, the people of Sri Lanka have been in a lot of trouble for the last few days. There is a shortage of essentials. There is no electricity for most of the day. The prices of essential commodities in daily life have gone out of control. Since independence from Britain in February 1948, this country with a population of 2.19 crores has not faced such a dire situation.

Unrest in Sri Lanka

Protests were going on in Sri Lanka for some time. On Thursday night the situation slipped out of the hands of the government. Thousands of people protested in front of the Sri Lankan President’s private residence, demanding his resignation. Which later turned violent. The mob torched two military vehicles, a police jeep, two patrol motorcycles and a three-wheeler. At least two protesters were injured. Police say 53 people have been arrested. However, local media claimed that five journalists were detained and tortured by the police and the army.

The government has been asked to investigate the allegations. But the protest did not stop. The strike continued on Friday as well. Unrest continues in Sri Lanka.

