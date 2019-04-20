India Haj Quota Hiked To 2 Lakhs, All Applicants Cleared For Pilgrimage

[⌛ 2 Minutes Read]

On Friday, the Saudi Arabian government has issued a formal ordinance to increase India’s limit for Haj by a significant 25 thousand more pilgrims routing to the holy city of Mecca from India.

The decision have helped clearing the waiting logs and enable haji’s from bigger states to embark on the Haj, this year. Since independence, this is first time that no applicant from these states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tripura will be left out.

Decision came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India back in February. This is the third hike in three consecutive years, in the year 2017 a total of 1,70,025 people had gone for the haj from India. A record number of approx two lakh Indians are expected to perform Haj this year.

2,340 Indian Muslim women have registered yet to go for the pilgrimage without male companion or Mehram. This year’s haj would start on 9 August, Friday. Earlier this year Modi government has also reduced GST on Hajj pilgrimage from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. This means around Rs 110 crore will be saved by pilgrims during the 2019 Haj.

